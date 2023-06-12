NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton On How She Uses Her Gymnastics Past In WWE

NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has seen a recent uptick in popularity, culminating in her championship victory at "NXT" Battleground. The young "WWE NXT" star has drawn wide praise from various figures in the wrestling world.

On "The Bump," the rising star had the opportunity to reflect on when she knew wrestling was for her.

"The first time that I ever got into the ring, I took my first bump and it was basically what I used to do in gymnastics," she said. "I used to literally do flips to my back all the time. I ran the ropes the first time, it came super easy to me. I locked up, super easy for me. I would say the first day I was in a ring, I knew I was meant for this."

Stratton's road to the top of the "NXT's" Women's Division began in May when she worked her way through a tournament to decide the new Women's Champion after the title was vacated by Indi Hartwell. Ultimately, Stratton came out on top at Battleground after defeating Lyra Valkyria. The match was Stratton's second-ever "NXT" PLE appearance, with her first being at Stand and Deliver where she competed in a ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Her comfort inside the ring isn't the only thing Stratton's gymnastics past has brought to the table for her. When asked about her widely praised moonsault, Stratton discussed how gymnastics influenced her unique spin on the moonsault.

"I was a trampoline gymnast my entire life. Air awareness is something that comes very easy for me. I wanted to do something that kind of incorporated my trampoline background," she said. "I thought that using the ropes kind of emulated that. I thought what more impressive of a move can you do than a moonsault?"