Seth Rollins Elaborates On Meeting WWE Boss Vince McMahon Before Main Roster Debut

After his main roster call-up and the eventual breakup of The Shield, Seth Rollins quickly became a main eventer in WWE, going on to become a six-time world champion and putting him in close proximity to Vince McMahon. While he's already commented on first meeting McMahon when The Shield were called up, claiming that he can't fully recall it, Rollins has since expanded upon meeting the former WWE Chairman during an interview on "Club Shay Shay."

"When we first got called up, in the debut at Survivor Series, it's 2012," Rollins said. "We're in these stupid turtlenecks and these cargo pants, and we are called The Shield. And they literally tried to give us riot gear. ... These giant plexiglass shields ... and these clubs." Before the pay-per-view, getting ready for their debut during rehearsal, Rollins recalled McMahon making a last-minute change to their presentation. "You can just hear his deep voice, like, echo through the empty arena. He's like, 'What? You need clubs to beat them up? Are you really that tough, hmm?'" Rollins claimed that he and the rest of The Shield members then tossed their clubs aside. "So that was my first introduction to Vince's 'Vinceisms,'" he continued.

Rollins is far from the only person to comment on how McMahon would change things on the fly or during rehearsals. Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs worked closely with McMahon as a producer and once recalled how navigating the former WWE Chairman was the most difficult part of his job there. He claimed there was a certain way you had to approach McMahon to take him seriously, and that he was stunned by the consistent level of production in WWE due to all the endless last-minute changes McMahon issued.

