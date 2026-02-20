Eric Bischoff Bemoans AEW Anti-ICE Chants: 'The World Is On Fire'

American politics recently spilled over into AEW when the crowd erupted into "f**k ICE" chants during a Las Vegas "AEW Dynamite" show, as well as several times since. While Tony Khan has been open about allowing wrestlers signed to his promotion to voice their political opinions, the anti-ICE chants have drawn a lot of attention.

Eric Bischoff, during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, pointed out that while reporting on the story, CNN mentioned that AEW is partially owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. He sees the decision to publish this article and include that information as a signal that the corporate ownership wants to fan the flames, creating an "us vs. them" mentality. "Why would you use this story to expose your corporate ownership of this brand at this time?" he argued. "Keep in mind, that whole world is on fire right now. The Warner Brothers Discovery thing? It's kind of volatile!"

Bischoff further argued that considering where WBD currently is when it comes to their ongoing acquisition, it wouldn't be wise to take any risks right now. "Look at what happened to Bud Lite, look at what happened to Cracker Barrel, look what happened to all these mainstream American – iconic – freaking brands, when they decided to start playing politics?" he pointed out, repeating a phrase that's become a common refrain in some circles of social media: "Go woke, go broke."