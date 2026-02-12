Brody King Reportedly Kept Off AEW TV Due To Anti-ICE Chant

Before Brody King shockingly defeated MJF in just over a minute on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the audience in attendance in Las Vegas started a chant that would make national news when "F*** ICE" echoed through the arena. King has not been shy when vocalizing his opinion on ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), having spoken out against the organization and has worked hard to raise money to support immigrant communities. However, on last night's edition of "Dynamite," King was nowhere to be seen, and according to a new update in the "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW made the decision to remove him from the show to avoid the chant occurring again.

"The deal is that they didn't want the fans in the arena to be chanting that. If Brody came out, there was that risk...when he comes back it will happen again. I don't know how they're going to handle it. This is again not a Tony call. This is from above. You know what it is, nobody wants to get on Trump's bad side. If it wasn't for that nobody would care, it's just a chant, but unfortunately they've got a company they're trying to sell and get regulatory approval from a guy who is gonna take that stuff personal. That's just how it is. No Brody King on the show when he absolutely, of course, Brody King and MJF should have had a segment on the show."

After defeating him in the AEW World Title Eliminator match, King will have the opportunity to strip MJF of the championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia, which takes place on Saturday, February 14 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.