R-Truth Gets Candid Following WWE MITB Return

At last year's WWE Money in the Bank, R-Truth made a shocking return to the promotion following his apparent release days earlier. While his attack on John Cena made him seem like a more legitimate threat, there were a lot of emotions surrounding his return, as seen during an episode of "WWE Unreal."

"I remember my son saying: 'Dad, it wasn't no waste.' I've missed birthday parties, anniversaries, [and] he said: 'Dad, it wasn't no waste; look at those people that love you,” Truth said during a backstage interview, before footage of his backstage return played, with people emotionally welcoming him back to WWE. Cody Rhodes then weighed in on Truth's return, claiming he had no idea it was happening. "I was really honored that I was laying there, selling in the ring when he got in, because I could feel it and hear it," he claimed. "That's every wrestler's dream."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is then heard saying he originally planned to tell both Jey Uso and Logan Paul about Truth's return, but couldn't before the match. Bruce Prichard then claims that producer Brian "Road Dogg" James, who shared an emotional post for Truth after his release because of their real-life friendship, was also unaware that his friend was set to return. "I went through a couple of emotions right then! 'God, they didn't tell me!' You know what I mean?" Road Dogg added. "Nobody told me, but then, it was like: I'm so glad I didn't know, I'm so glad I got to feel this right there as a fan; that was super cool to me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Ureal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.