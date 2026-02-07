WWE Star R-Truth Names Wrestlers He'd Want To Induct Him Into Hall Of Fame

Things may have gotten rocky for R-Truth a year ago, when he was released and re-signed by WWE in the span of a week to much controversy. But that now a thing of the past, Truth can look forward to the certain benefits of his long WWE tenure, including what is likely to be a WWE Hall of Fame induction when the time comes to hang up his boots. And fortunately, Truth has plenty of options regarding who could induct him.

Speaking with "Adrian Hernandez," Truth was asked who he'd like to do the honors, and quickly named his long-time friend and tag team partner Road Dogg. But the stakes were then raised when Hernandez asked truth who he would like to induct him if, for whatever reason, Road Dogg wasn't able to do it. Fortunately, Truth has not one, not two, but three back up plans for the occasion.

"Miz, Xavier Woods, or Kofi," Truth said.

Though he has plenty of history with Kingston's, including winning the tag titles together in 2012, Truth's past with both Woods and Miz is so vast that it can almost rival his partnership with Road Dogg. Truth and Woods' relationship began all the way back in 2007, when both were working in TNA and were put together as part of the stable Team Pacman, along with controversial NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones. The duo later reformed their tag team in WWE, though it ended once Woods formed the New Day with Kingston and Big E.

Meanwhile, the association between Miz and Truth has largely defined both men's careers over the last fifteen years, with the duo serving as both rivals and as a tag team under the name Awesome Truth. After many years, the duo achieved tag team success together in 2024, winning the WWE World Tag Team Championships during Night One of WrestleMania 40.

