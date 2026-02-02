R-Truth And Road Dogg Remember Truth's 'Gut-Wrenching' WWE Release

One of the biggest storylines of "WWE Unreal" season two revolved around the presumed release of R-Truth, though Paul "Triple H" Levesque later stated on the show that it was a negotiation tactic to get Ron Killings to re-sign. Truth's real-life friend, and former tag team partner, Road Dogg, was also devastated when Truth told him the news of his release. Both men recalled the emotional moments to the "Unreal" cameras. Truth started with how good things were following his Saturday Night's Main Event match with John Cena.

"I came back from the ring. Everything was great, man," he said. "And then, everything comes to a stop. I was taking my daughter to a dance that day. I got the call I was released and I put the tweet out. It was gut-wrenching."

Road Dogg, whose real name is Brian James, teamed with Truth when he was still known as K-Kwik during his first run in the WWF in 2000. He was also devastated by his friend's release.

"That morning, I was going to run an errand and Truth texted me and said, 'Hey. I got let go. I'll see you down the road,'" he explained. "It was very out of the blue and it did break my heart. I pulled over. I sat there for a second and that's when I put the tweet out. It was kind of just off that raw moment. That was all real."

James' post lamented the departure of his friend from the company. He deleted it shortly after, but "Unreal" showed the screen grab. He acknowledged it was "the nature of the beast" and said he loved Killings.

Truth returned to the company, with a new, four-year deal, at Money in the Bank. He helped Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes win their match against Logan Paul and Cena.