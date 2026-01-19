Triple H Says R-Truth Was 'Never Fired' In WWE Unreal Preview

R-Truth shocked wrestling fans, as well as his peers in the locker room, when he announced that he had been released from WWE in June, following a match with John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. It was later revealed Truth's contract had been allowed to expire, and now, it seems as though season two of "WWE Unreal" will address his departure, and subsequent return to WWE at Money in the Bank just days after the news first broke.

A new sneak peek of "Unreal" dropped on Monday, but was pulled from WWE's YouTube channel shortly after, and featured a clip of Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussing how Truth was "never fired," but rather, was told his contract wasn't going to be renewed as a negotiation tactic. Levesque said in the teaser that when dealing with money and both sides are far apart in numbers, with communication breaking down, it's easy for both sides to read things differently.

"'Okay, well, if you're not going to come to us, then... Your contract is at the end. We're not going to renew,' Knowing that hopefully maybe this will force his hand to say, 'Well, hold on a second. Can we talk?'" Levesque explained in the video. "He immediately went out on social and said he was fired, which he was never fired. Contrary to prior belief, he was never not under contract with us." [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

Truth returned at Money in the Bank to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso win their match against a then-heel John Cena and Logan Paul. The 54-year-old later revealed he signed a four-year deal with a three-year option. "WWE Unreal" season two will debut on Netflix on Tuesday, and as of this writing, the most recent sneak peek has not been re-posted to WWE's YouTube or social media channels.