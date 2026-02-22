Joe Hendry Recalls Conversation With Shawn Michaels After WWE NXT Title Win

Earlier this month, Joe Hendry got his first taste of WWE gold when he outmaneuvered six other men to capture the NXT Championship hanging up above the ring. Naturally, Hendry then celebrated his win with a cheerful wave of the title. Behind-the-scenes, he also thanked the head booker of "WWE NXT," Shawn Michaels.

While appearing on "TMZ's Inside The Ring," Hendry opened up about his backstage interaction with Michaels following his NXT Championship win.

"There was a moment maybe two, three months ago where I let him know my goal was to build myself into the type of star, to be the type of person that could carry the brand and could carry the championship," Hendry recalled. "So there was a conversation where I asked 'What do I need to do? Where do I need to go to build myself into the type of person that could carry the brand?' I feel like the hard work that I've put in has really paid off. I feel like Shawn Michaels gave me the opportunity to put in that work and to showcase what I do. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be in that ladder match. To win the championship is huge for me."

Despite coming into WWE with more than a decade of in-ring experience already backing him, Hendry wanted to learn what it would take for him to be a true star in the company. As such, he dedicated himself to training at the WWE Performance Center every day until he reached that level.

"I've been working really hard on a daily basis," Hendry said. "I think that is what has led me to this."

So far, Hendry has successfully defended the NXT Championship against Jackson Drake on "NXT." Looking ahead, Ricky Saints will step up to him next at "NXT" Vengeance Day.

