Bully Ray Thinks Saudi Arabia Will Pay Up For Rock Dream Match At WWE WrestleMania 43

Over the past five years, the idea of The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns has continued to be a yearly rumor, but has unfortunately never come to fruition. Although Reigns has a date with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42 this coming April, next year's event will take place in Saudi Arabia, and according to WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray, the country will put forward the funds required to make sure that the first time matchup happens on its soil.

"I just think when there's that much money on the table, anything is possible. I think that the Saudi government is going to basically tell The Rock, fill in the blank and we'll sign the check, Rock versus Roman," he said. "There's not a state in the United States and I don't believe that there is a country on the planet that can outbid Saudi."

The closest that WWE came to making Reigns versus The Rock official was in the lead up to WrestleMania 40, when Cody Rhodes seemingly handed "The Final Boss" the opportunity to fight for the "OTC's" world title at the event, despite having won the Royal Rumble. However, after online backlash and fan support for "The American Nightmare," WWE would revert to its original plans to have Reigns and Rhodes main event night two of WrestleMania 40. Alternatively, The Rock teamed with Reigns in the main event the night before, where they defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action.

