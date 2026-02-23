Thekla Says Problem With Authority Led Her To AEW

Earlier this month, Austrian wrestler Thekla became the new AEW Women's World Champion with her win over Kris Statlander. Speaking on "Talk Is Jericho" ahead of that match, Thekla elaborated on her journey to AEW and why she opted against pursuing a deal with WWE.

"When I first started watching WWE and learning about how things are done over there, I think generally, I didn't love the idea of not doing things my way," Thekla said. "Everybody knows that you've got to drop your name, and have to do whatever somebody tells you. I'm not great with authority. When AEW started, I thought, 'Okay, something new.' I love a good underdog and I just liked the melting pot of people who started there, and it just had more of a punk feel."

Thekla also revealed that she had made a goal to get to AEW just about as soon as the promotion came into existence six years ago, despite being early into her pro wrestling career. She credits her "cocky attitude" for helping her get there, and it didn't take long for Thekla to capture gold once she did.

Prior to joining AEW, Thekla spent years wrestling for STARDOM in Japan. She's a former member of the promotion's Donna Del Mondo, a faction created by current WWE star Giulia, and Thekla had strong success as a singles star there as well.

Following her victory over Statlander, Thekla's first challenger will seemingly be a returning Thunder Rosa, based on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." However, Statlander doesn't seem content to let Thekla keep the Women's World Championship without a fight, and a rematch between the two seems likely.

