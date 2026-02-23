WWE's Lash Legend Reflects On Success In Royal Rumble Match

While she didn't walk away as the winner of 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match, Lash Legend's outing in it still proved successful as she racked up the most overall eliminations. And amongst her victims were WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair.

According to Legend herself, it was only fitting that she eliminated legendary names like those. "Like, duh," Legend told "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez." "No, but seriously, being able to work with these girls, these future Hall of Famers, these Hall of Famers, it's just like, okay. The things that I know that I have, confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, this just solidifies having these opportunities and doing these things and being able to work with these girls.

"So just being able to be in the Royal Rumble and having the most eliminations this year, it means a lot because I take pride in my powerhouseness. That's my strength and that's what I'm known for. I'm known to be boujee. I'm known to be a bully. So yeah, I got to represent. I got to do what I got to do."

Rounding out the list of women removed from the Royal Rumble by Legend were current Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY and former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. SKY herself is also a former WWE Women's World Champion.

Moments after Legend dumped "The Genius of the Sky" out of the ring, she faced her own elimination at the hands of Rhea Ripley, SKY's tag team partner. Weeks later, "The Boujee Bully" and Nia Jax challenged SKY and Ripley for the Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown."

