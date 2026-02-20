JetSpeed Says Fighting New AEW Team Would Be A 'Dream Match'

"Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight are ready to jump in at a moment's notice to help the third member of the AEW World Trios Champions at a moment's notice, and they're looking for some new challengers for their gold. Bailey posted his latest "Speed Vlog" on YouTube, filmed from the "AEW Dynamite" taping in Ontario, California, and he and Knight chatted about Page, and who they could be facing next in the trios division. Bailey explained it was going to be a "chill night" since Page was already in Australia ahead of Grand Slam.

"Hangman, we've always got your back," Knight said. "We're one call away. One flight away. We know that's about, what, 24 hours, but we can get there."

Bailey said they needed some new challengers for the trios championships. Knight said there were a lot of teams ducking them backstage, including one of AEW's most recent signings.

"I mean, we just got the Rascalz. There's a lot more other combinations in there," Knight said. "CRU just got Lacey [Lane] with them, so they can get in there with us, too. I'm waiting for any challenger."

"There's any combinations of the 94 Don Callis Family members... Maybe do LFI again for some gold," Bailey said. "Jet Set Rodeo versus Sky Team. That's a dream match. That's a banger."

Page, Bailey, and Knight won the AEW World Trios Championships on the January 14 edition of "AEW Collision." They defeated The Opps' Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, ahead of the latter's departure from AEW for WWE. The team, now dubbed "Jet Set Rodeo," have yet to defend the titles.

