WCW Uncensored 1996: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This has to be the most predictable Hated in the history of Wrestling Inc., right? I'll be honest; it's kind of "love to hate" thing the same way the Monster Truck Match AND THE YETAY were for me at Halloween Havoc 1995. This is truly among the top tier of "so bad it's good" wrestling matches, where it's so stupid and so nonsensical that you can't help but laugh. Frankly, I'm still not sure what happened here. There were three cages stacked on top of each other, and it seems the idea was that Hogan and Savage's way to victory was to work their way down the three cages (featuring various members of The Alliance to End Hulkamania in them) till they escaped and won the match.

Here's the thing; none of that played out that way once Hogan and Savage escaped the first cage (where Ric Flair and Arn Anderson were, because only WCW would put their best workers in the first cage and leave all their worst in the other cages!). Instead, we have everyone in the match leaving the cages altogether to go fight in the ring (by the way, did I mention this cage structure was set up at the entranceway and not in the ring? No. OOPS!), only for everyone to go back to the cage and then fight till Savage pinned Flair following a Lex Luger punch to Flair that was either deliberately turning Luger face or a mistimed botch. At least I think that's what happened; it's possible this match fried my brain to the point that nothing makes sense anymore. Whatever the case, this was brutal. It's easily one of the worst matches ever, one of the funniest matches ever, and, thankfully, the death nail in the first incarnation of Hulk Hogan. Notice how he's slowly phased out after this match prior to coming back with the nWo in the summer? I'd like to think this match was the one that made WCW go "this isn't working, let's try something new." Sometimes it takes the worst of the worst to get you to see you need to go in another direction.