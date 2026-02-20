Rhea Ripley Stepping In For Tag Partner IYO SKY On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

After it was previously announced that IYO SKY would be taking on Giulia on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," WWE revealed on social media that the other member of RHIYO would be stepping in to face "The Beautiful Madness" in a non-title match on the show.

WWE announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Rhea Ripley would be replacing SKY in the match against the Women's United States Champion. The company did not elaborate further on what was keeping SKY out of the match or why her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner was replacing her. Fans in the replies to WWE's announcement were none too pleased with the change, though some remained hopeful that WWE is just saving SKY vs. Giulia for a different time, where the stakes would be higher.

RHIYO has been feuding with various tag teams across both "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" ahead of WrestleMania 42, including Giulia and Kiana James. Last week on "SmackDown," the women's tag champs faced Lash Legend and Nia Jax, but the bout ended in a No Contest after the referee rang the bell when Legend started to beat down her opponents on the outside.

SKY and Ripley defeated Giulia and James on the February 6 episode of "SmackDown" in a title match, and again during a house show on Valentine's Day. Ripley is gearing up to enter the Elimination Chamber, and SKY has an opportunity to qualify for the match on "Raw" on Monday when she faces Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane.