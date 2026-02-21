Ex-WWE Talent Kayla Braxton Wants US President Donald Trump Removed From Hall Of Fame

While many fans flock to the ring to escape from reality, professional wrestling has never truly been apolitical — just take one look at WWE's relationship with current United States President Donald Trump. The wrestling conglomerate's lengthy history with the controversial politician has been highly scrutinized over the years, and now former backstage interviewer, Kayla Becker (known previously as Kayla Braxton), has thrown her hat in the ring.

While Becker, by her own admission, faced trouble after her political posts during her time at WWE, that has not stopped the broadcaster from being outspoken about her beliefs. Becker recently took to Instagram Stories to proclaim that Trump should be publicly removed from the WWE Hall of Fame following the release of the Epstein files, which Braxton cited as evidence of Trump's overall maliciousness.

"I think they should do a [public] revoking of [Trump's] Hall of Fame status," Braxton proclaimed in her since-expired story. "I think that would be one of the coolest, most, like, leadership things [WWE] could possibly do."

Kayla Braxton wants Donald Trump removed from the WWE Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/Sw1i3eN0d9 — Harryman (@SubhojeetMookh1) February 20, 2026

Becker faced heavy backlash following her claims, which she addressed in a follow-up Instagram Story post early Friday morning. Despite being a long-time public figure, Becker was shocked about the level of cruelty she's faced from fans.

"I have never been called so many mean names in such a short period of time!" Becker laughed.

Regardless of the Internet's reaction, Becker doubled down. She cited her family's experience with sexual assault as a notable motivator in her heated convictions regarding Trump's disposition, both from the WWE Hall of Fame and from the White House.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by long-time friend and similarly controversial figure, Vince McMahon. Interestingly, Trump's Hall of Fame cohort, Mick Foley, is one of the most notable names to step away from WWE over their ties to the President.