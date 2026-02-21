WWE SmackDown 2/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have spent more time brainstorming creative ways to say "I don't care" than I have actually caring about the Wyatt Sicks and the MFTs' feud.

How long have these two factions been feuding? Weeks? Months? Maybe even years? Regardless, even as the MFTs attempted to turn a new leaf with Tama Tonga's match against Ilja Dragunov (and "attempted" is the operative word here; Solo Sikoa is still walking out with Uncle Howdy's iconic lamp), we still find ourselves in Wyatt Sicks/MFT purgatory. Aside from Sikoa stealing Howdy's lamp, nothing about this feud has changed people. Nothing about this feud has changed. The world of professional wrestling is supposed to be dynamic — the card is, famously, subject to change. How can a professional wrestling storyline remain so incredibly static?

First off, I applaud Tonga getting a win over Dragunov. I don't particularly love the call, but I can realize that it's because of my own Dragunov biases. Dragunov will be fine after this loss; in all honesty, Tonga stands to gain more from a win over Dragunov, rather than the other way around. Tonga is the one in more desperate need of a momentum push, which is exactly what a win over Dragunov would give him...if WWE actually moved his character, or any of the MFTs characters', forward, past their relationship with the Wyatt Sicks. I know that Ilja tried to jump the MFTs all on his own after the match, but let's be real: that's not leading to a feud, not if the ending vignette with the Wyatt Sicks says anything about it. Tonga got a momentum-building win, but with no trajectory for him to move towards, what good is a boost?

What good is a boost for any of these guys, MFT and Wyatt Sicks both, if they have nowhere to go? I don't care how cool you look walking to the ring with your arch nemesis' stolen lamp, or how creepy you are with a jumpscare at the end of your vignette. If you're doing the same thing, week in and week out, with no narrative progression other than a title change, I don't want to hear it. It sucks so bad, because the Wyatt Sicks and the MFTs are, on paper, good ideas. The Wyatt Sicks was the most anticipated stable in wrestling, and had the potential to be an incredible, living honor to the late Bray Wyat. The MFTs had the opportunity to be a dominant force on the blue brand, similar to Roman Reigns' original Bloodline. Instead, they're caught in this endless cycle of lukewarm conflict against each other. The narrative stagnation is choking them out like vines. Nothing changes. These men are wasted.

Written by Angeline Phu