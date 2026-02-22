'F*** ICE' Chant Breaks Out Before Indie Match Featuring AEW World Champion MJF

Brody King's vocal stance against the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has inspired the professional wrestling community to speak their mind. While King has been blocked from television over such chants, the momentum persists. "F*** ICE" chants have migrated from AEW to the United States independent circuit, as AEW World Champion MJF quickly learned at House of Glory (HOG) Wrestling's recent New York show.

The New York crowd was on their feet in the beginning moments of MJF and Zilla Fatu's match at "HOG: No Turning Back," but not in anticipation of their main event. Fists flew in the air as "f*** ICE" chants flooded the venue. MJF looked skeptically outside of the ring as Fatu's gaze surveyed the crowd. While the two men eventually locked up, the crowd's chants were the story of the night, as Fightful Wrestling's clip of the event has garnered over 145,000 views as of writing.

"F*ck ICE" chants before the match between MJF and Zilla Fatu at HOG.pic.twitter.com/bakP2Y5geE — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) February 21, 2026

While anti-ICE sentiment has spread through the professional wrestling business like wildfire, with notable stars like King and Becky Lynch taking shots at the controversial organization, some fans are not on board. Most netizens underneath Fightful Wrestling's post were unsympathetic to the crowd and their rally cry, with reactions ranging from dismissive to critical, especially towards HOG, who, one netizen implied, was responsible for their crowd's political statement. King was not present at "No Turning Back;" whether the chants were directed towards MJF, King's most recent opponent, or at the greater American political crisis are unclear.

King, who many credit as a driving force behind the slogan within professional wrestling, has not commented on the situation. He has, however, doubled down on his statements, having recently reposted John Oliver's coverage of the phenomenon, as well as a piece of fanart depicting him crushing an ICE agent's head.