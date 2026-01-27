WWE's Becky Lynch: 'I Hate Ice Actually, It's Very Dangerous, Hurts People'

Now once again the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, WWE's Becky Lynch is taking the responsibility seriously, going on an Intercontinental Tour to see all her fans. On top of that, Lynch also decided to do a vlog about the tour on Instagram, starting with her retaining the title against Maxxine Dupri with the help of Natalya. But the several minute long video's most newsworthy bit may have been the not so subtle political statement Lynch made.

During the middle of the video, Lynch found herself in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the site of "WWE Raw" this past Monday, which had recently been hit with some serious winter weather. And it was walking around the city covered in snow and ice that Lynch made the following comments.

"I don't like ice," Lynch said. "I hate ice actually. It's very dangerous, [it] hurts people, and...but the tour continues. The tour continues."

At first glance, the comments seem inconsequential, but many fans have taken Lynch's comments to be a shot at the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE. The agency has drawn immense backlash over the past month following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, leading to a wave of protests across the city.

If taken as a criticism of the agency, Lynch, an immigrant herself, becomes another wrestler to take a stand against ICE, following in the footsteps of AEW star Brody King. King was even less subtle in his criticism than Lynch was, wearing an "Abolish ICE" shirt during "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" last year. The AEW star also recently teamed with Headlocked Comics in order to raise funds for families affected by ICE raids.