Backstage Update On Blake Christian's AEW/ROH Status

Blake Christian has been a consistent presence on Ring of Honor programming over the past year, and has also made a number of appearances on AEW television wrestling the likes of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Ricochet. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the "Vanilla Baby" was no longer featured on both AEW and ROH's official roster pages, causing some fans to speculate that Christian's time with the company might be over.

That is not the case as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that despite not featuring on the AEW or ROH websites, Christian is still firmly under contract with AEW and ROH and has been working with a deal for some time. With that said, no word on how long Christian has been under contract, or when that contract may expire, was given to Fightful. Most of the speculation was actually put to bed almost immediately as it Christian ended up appearing on the February 21 episode of "AEW Collision" alongside his partner in The Swirl, Lee Johnson, where they faced off against The Young Bucks in a losing effort.

Before putting pen-to-paper on a deal with AEW and ROH, Christian was a mainstay in GCW where he held the GCW World Championship for close to one year between 2023 and 2024. The "Vanilla Baby" has massively scaled back on the amount of independent shows he has taken since the start of 2025, only making three appearances for GCW in 2025 with his most recent being in June. That will all change in March as GCW have confirmed that Christian will be making his return to the company on March 14, and Christian will also be making an appearance at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show over WrestleMania 42 weekend as he and Johnson will face former TNA World Tag Team Champions Subculture.