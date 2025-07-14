AEW's Blake Christian Says He Was Supposed To Have This WWE Gimmick In NXT

It's easy to forget that before becoming one of the most despised AEW midcarders, Blake Christian was in "WWE NXT," working under the name Trey Baxter. But it turns out Christian could've worked under another name if he had stuck around WWE a tad longer. In an interview with "In the Weeds," Christian revealed he and WWE had worked to develop a masked character that he would've portrayed.

"I believe we were setting it up for a little while," Christian said. "I had just wrestled Dante Chen and there was a backstage and I was like 'Superhero, huh?' They approached me when I first went and they were like 'We want this type of character.' I'm open-minded for anything. Then, it didn't happen. When 2.0 came around they were like 'We're going to do it now. This is a perfect character for this show.' I came up with a suit design and a name. It just didn't happen. Well, it did happen, but it didn't happen with me."

Christian's description naturally calls to mind Axiom, the high flying, technically sound masked wrestler portrayed by A-Kid that has gone on to have success in WWE teaming with Nathan Frazer. When asked if that was the character he was set to play, Christian confirmed that was the case, while also offering praise for A-Kid for taking up the mantle.

"I was supposed to be, yes," Christian said. "I came up with all the stuff. I think the person they gave it to is great and he's done a great job, maybe even better than I could have done. I'm happy to see it still alive and doing as well as it's doing."

