Nia Jax Learned She Was In 2019 WWE Men's Royal Rumble After Doors Were Already Open

In 2019, Nia Jax emerged as only the fourth woman to ever enter the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match, and almost immediately, she made a splash by eliminating Mustafa Ali. Admittedly, though, Jax's historic outing came with an added sense of nervousness, especially as she had minimal time to practice her spots beforehand.

While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Jax noted that she learned of her Men's Royal Rumble involvement just after doors for the premium live event had opened for fans.

"We had rehearsals that day, the Women's Rumble, because it was me, Becky, and Charlotte at the end of that one," Jax said. "Doors were opening. We were in Arizona and I was walking back and Johnny [Ace] is like, 'Hey kid, you got to rehearse more.' I said, 'Oh, what are we doing?' He was like, 'You're in the Men's Rumble.' I said, 'What? Doors are open, Johnny. When am I going to rehearse?' 'Oh, we're just going to rehearse this part with Truth, you go do the Women's Rumble, and then we'll talk about the guys after.' I was like, 'What?' I thought he was kidding, but then when we rehearsed it with Truth, me beating up Truth and entering at number 30, I was like, 'This is happening.'"

Amidst her time in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble, Jax removed the likes of Bayley, Natalya, and IYO SKY from the field before being eliminated herself at the hands of Becky Lynch, the eventual winner. Following this, Jax then returned to the backstage area for a private meeting with her male counterparts, including Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, and Ali.