Nattie Admires The Drive Of WWE Star Jacob Fatu & 'Standout' Royal Rumble Performance

On WWE television, Jacob Fatu currently finds himself in an ongoing feud with Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. Behind the scenes, fellow WWE star Nattie says he's been focused on his in-ring training, specifically with the mindset of being ready for any added opportunities that might come his way.

"I look at somebody like Jacob Fatu, he is currently training with us in The Dungeon," Nattie said on "Busted Open Radio." "He's been with us for a minute. Probably the last three months, Jacob has been training with us. He trained with us on Christmas Eve. He is driven, and it's like he's not resting on [the notion of] I'm going to get a push right now, or I'm going to be a top guy, or I have this big match. He's saying, 'I'm just staying ready. I don't want to get comfortable.' You've even seen it. I told Jacob, 'You've leaned out.' His body has leaned out. He's getting into the best shape of his life because he's not comfortable."

For all wrestlers, including Fatu, Nattie encourages them to leave no stone unturned in the ring because, after all, tomorrow's plans may or may not involve them. Fatu himself seemed to have that lesson in mind when entered the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match, which according to Nattie, lead to a "standout performance" for him.

Upon joining the Royal Rumble field at number 27, Fatu immediately targeted Rhodes by launching him into the steel steps and ring post. Shortly after, he laid out new main roster star Je'Von Evans with a pop-up Samoan drop. "The Samoan Werewolf" eventually suffered his own demise when Roman Reigns, the match's winner, eliminated him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.