Breaking Down The Belts: Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the second time in this reign at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, facing rival AJ Lee in their first-ever singles match, in Lee's hometown of Chicago.

Twice now has Lee got the better of Lynch since returning to the ring last year, teaming with husband CM Punk to defeat Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza, and then teaming on the winning side of WarGames at Survivor Series. However, this will be Lee's first attempt at a title since holding the Divas Championship over a decade ago.

Lynch is in her second reign as Intercontinental Champion, having recaptured and then successfully retained the title over Maxxine Dupri. Prior to Dupri capturing the title from her, Lynch had reigned for 163 days. So she has a more than proven pedigree with the title, is arguably due a victory over Lee, and will be just one-on-one with her in Chicago.

Already on the road to WrestleMania, it would seem as though Lee and Lynch are due for an extended feud heading into the "Show of Shows," and that may well be started by Lee winning the title at Elimination Chamber. But if she isn't the won to take the title either here or later on, then the next question naturally lies with who would be the one to succeed "Big Time Becks."

Enter Breaking Down the Belts, this writer's opportunity to look over the options available, plot trajectories, and what would appear to make sense. So let's get to it.