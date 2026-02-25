Rob Van Dam Says Being In The Ring With WWE Star Is Like Wrestling The Hulk

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is a heavyweight, who has always moved like a cruiserweight. Despite his acrobatics, Van Dam's weight hovers around 235 pounds, making him not as easy to suplex as a light heavyweight. In a recent episode of "1 of a Kind," Van Dam was asked who is the strongest wrestler he's ever faced.

"When I was in the ring with Brock Lesnar, I felt like he was the Incredible Hulk," Van Dam said, referencing the Marvel Comics hero. "I felt like his strength was -seemed unmeasurable."

The two wrestlers that Van Dam puts in the same category as Brock, are former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback, as well as ECW and AJPW star Doug Furnas.

The most notable encounter between Van Dam and "The Beast" took place at the 2002 King of The Ring event, where the two men met in the finals of the titular tournament. Lesnar handily defeated Van Dam in under 6 minutes to win the tournament in his rookie year with WWE. The win led to Lesnar earning a WWE Title shot at that year's SummerSlam, which Lesnar won, and the rest is history.

While Lesnar returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, and will likely be factored into WrestleMania, Van Dam is still recovering from injuries to both of his heels. Health concerns aside, the former ECW World Television Champion has said he's willing to return to WWE, but worries he might not connect to the current crop of WWE fans.