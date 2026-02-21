WWE Announces Brock Lesnar's Next TV Appearance Following Royal Rumble Participation

WWE has officially announced the next appearance of "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar following his spot in the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last month. Ahead of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, WWE revealed on its X (formerly Twitter) account that Lesnar will appear on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" from Atlanta, Georgia.

"@BrockLesnar returns to #WWERaw THIS MONDAY in Atlanta!" the account posted, alongside a video of Lesnar's entrance, with the link to purchase tickets to the show.

Lesnar last appeared in the Royal Rumble, where he entered #22. He notably had multiple confrontations with former NXT Champion Oba Femi throughout the match and Lesnar eliminated "The Ruler" from the bout. Following the Rumble, many fans assumed that Lesnar vs. Femi would be the plan for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, but Dave Meltzer reported during an edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" in the days following the Rumble that the match was not 100 percent confirmed.

The episode of "Raw" will also feature a tribute to AJ Styles in his home state. Styles lost a career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Rumble, thus seemingly retiring the "Phenomenal One."

Following being named in former WWE employee Janel Grant's civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon alleging sex trafficking, Lesnar returned to the company after a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam to attack John Cena. The pair would go on to have a match at Wrestlepalooza, WWE's first premium live event on ESPN, and Lesnar's most recent singles match in the company. He also competed on the heel team alongside Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series: WarGames.