Rob Van Dam Addresses Possible WWE Return, Despite Not Getting Current Product

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed a potential return to WWE and outlined the apprehensions he has about stepping back into the ring.

RVD has been on the sidelines after breaking his heels and noted to "TMZ Sports" that it could be a stumbling block to his return.

"Sure, it's possible [return to WWE]. I think anything's possible, and I'm not ruling anything out. Personally, as far as whether I want to continue or not after my heels are completely 100% [recovered], I change my mind every few days about it," he said. "You know, I don't really get the product that it's becoming."

RVD said that he's in a conundrum of sorts regarding a return to the ring, as he feels that he may not connect with the new generation of fans that watch pro wrestling. He asserted that there's a shift in how pro wrestling is viewed, one that he's unsure whether he would be a fit in.

"And here's one thing, too — I feel like the fans who grew up watching my era thought they knew how it worked in a certain way, and now they're the ones running it. So, they've changed it to how they think it was run. And now we've got the next fans, who have been watching them, coming up and getting ready to run things. It's changing so much into something that feels far away from the competitive side, and maybe that's for the best. Maybe they're fixing things about the business," he argued. "But for me personally, I feel like sometimes I could go, feel great, and show people that I can still do what I used to do. Hopefully, it'll motivate or inspire some people, maybe. And then at other times, I feel like maybe I'd rather just be attached to old-school wrestling and remembered for that."

The ECW Original hasn't wrestled in WWE in over a decade, although he has made a few cameo appearances in the promotion, including his Hall of Fame induction.