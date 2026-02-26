Jacy Jayne Details Her Experience As A Surprise Entrant In 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne was among the surprise participants in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, which took place last month in Saudi Arabia. Following the experience, Jayna appeared on "Busted Open After Dark" with Bully Ray, and the WWE star offered some insight into what it was like.

"So we flew to Saudi but we weren't allowed to actually go out and do anything because we were surprises and we didn't want to give it away that we were there," Jayne said. "We kind of just hid out in the hotel for awhile, for like a week. ... I was allowed to go downstairs and work out and go eat. ... But I didn't actually get to see much of Saudi."

Jayne also detailed the approval and creation process of her bodysuit, which is required for the women who wrestle in Saudi Arabia. The former NXT Champion's first design was rejected, and she then chose the color white for her gear, which wound up being a mistake. To ensure the outfit wasn't transparent, Jayne's bodysuit consisted of three layers of spandex instead of one, which restricted her movement during the match.

"I feel like I could've done better," Jayne said regarding her performance in the Rumble. "I was nervous, just because I wanted to make a good impression. I felt like, in a weird way, I was on a job interview the whole time, you know? That's how I looked at it."

Despite her nerves and critiques of her own performance after the fact, Jayne confirmed that she had fun with the experience. She felt welcomed by everyone backstage, and though she would've loved to have been in the match longer, Jayne acknowledged that she's not yet a full-fledged main roster performer and had a role to fulfill.

