Big E Says He Has No 'Ill Will' Towards Former WWE Star Ridge Holland After Injury

March 11, 2022 was the night that Big E's professional wrestling career changed forever when he broke his neck on "WWE SmackDown" after taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland outside of the ring. Over the past four years, it was uncertain if Big E would ever be able to return to the ring, but earlier this month, the former WWE Champion confirmed that he's chosen to retire from wrestling to not put his health at risk in the future. As a result, Holland received online backlash for years because of the incident, but in a recent appearance on "107.7 The Bone," Big E shared that he was never upset with the former "WWE NXT" star for injuring him.

"I did talk to Ridge right after it happened. He actually sent me like a 10-pound box of meat ... we had a conversation and there was never any grudge held on my end. Things happen in our industry. Things happen. People get hurt. It wasn't malicious. I told him immediately there was no hard feelings. I know unfortunately he's gotten a lot of flack online and I know he's dealt with injuries of his own. He's dealt also with losing his job. So, my heart in many ways goes out to him and I hope he's doing okay and I hope he's recovering. But man, there's never a moment of ill will at all for me. That's the nature of what we do. You signed up for something that is incredibly fun, incredibly rewarding, but also has very inherent dangers as well."

Holland's WWE contract was terminated last November after being unable to work due to a foot injury he sustained wrestling in TNA, a move that led fans to ironically support the 37-year-old, especially since he was out of a job during recovery.

