Mustafa Ali Explains Decision To Sign Contract Extension With TNA Wrestling

At the beginning of this year, ahead of TNA Wrestling debuting its flagship TV show on the AMC Network, Mustafa Ali signed a contract extension with the promotion. Appearing on Rewind Recap Relive, Ali pointed to the relationship he's been able to build with individuals in TNA as the primary reason why he made the decision to stay.

"It's just this synergy," Ali explained. "I get along really, really well with Carlos [Silva, TNA's current President] and the creative department. ... I definitely am a team player but, man, I'm opinionated, and that's welcomed with the creative team, and in TNA and with Carlos, I have ideas, I have visions, and I want to say nine times out of 10, they kind of see the vision with me."

Over time, Ali built up his relationship with officials in TNA, and they now trust him enough to offer a satisfying amount of creative leeway. Knowing that he would be able to make enough money to support himself and his family no matter where he worked next, Ali chose to stay in TNA, where he's wrestled regularly since 2024.

"Selfishly, I was looking to be creatively fulfilled, and I felt like the best chance I had of doing that was with TNA," Ali stated.

Ali also revealed that he'd be negotiating his extension with TNA even before the new TV deal was announced. The former WWE star also discussed the current state of the industry, encouraging anyone who's currently working to make money as a pro wrestler to continue putting in effort. Ali believes there are more opportunities available than ever, and with enough determination, one can make a living in the industry, as he's been fortunate to do.

