Former WWE Star Damien Sandow Details His Time In Billy Corgan's NWA

Aron Stevens then recounted a lesson he was taught early in his life that being smart with his money would benefit him later on in life, and since he did exactly that, he can afford to work in smaller promotions like NWA.

"I don't really have to kind of go and look for work, which is why I don't do a lot of signings," he said. "But the NWA? It's a place that I want to be. It's a place that I feel I can kind of give back to."

Stevens then claimed that in NWA, he both performs and helps the talent backstage, where he's able to teach the talent things he doesn't see being taught in the industry today.

When it comes to the locker room, Stevens claims it's very positive and that in wrestling, there's a claim that you're a part of a family, but while he's never felt that elsewhere, he does in NWA.

"We are very interdependent on each other," he explained, noting that the entire production team works together with the wrestlers as one big team. "We all just want to put on the best show that we can."

Stevens then addressed the critics, pointing out that when it comes to the fans who actually attend the show, they leave with smiles. "A year and a half a year ago, it was our anniversary show at the ECW arena, and we had never run there before," he added, expressing that the Philadelphia audience is blunt. "If you're not good, Philly will let you know it."