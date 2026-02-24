WWE Hall Of Famer & Multi-Time World Champion Reportedly Backstage Tonight At WWE Raw

Ahead of AJ Styles' farewell address to the WWE Universe on "WWE Raw," live from his home state of Georgia, reports revealed that one legend who clashed with Styles in a very unique way during the pandemic is backstage.

According to Fightful Select, as well as PWInsider Elite, The Undertaker is backstage ahead of the red brand going live from Atlanta on Monday. Fightful reported they had not learned if Undertaker would be part of the show.

Styles and Undertaker famously clashed in what would end up being "The Phenom's" final match, the cinematic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Despite his best efforts, and help from Gallows and Anderson, Styles couldn't keep "The Deadman" down, and Undertaker walked out of the boneyard victorious.

Monday's episode of "Raw" is set to be a tribute episode to Styles after he lost a career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble. "The Phenomenal One" hasn't been seen on WWE programming since, outside of Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, and is set to address the WWE fans for the "final time," according to commentary during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.