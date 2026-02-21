AJ Styles To Make 'Final Address' To WWE Universe During Raw Tribute Segment Monday

WWE previously announced that Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" from Atlanta, Georgia will feature a tribute to "The Phenomenal One," AJ Styles, in his home state, and a new update on the show emerged on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

When talking about Monday's show during the main event pitting Aleister Black against Randy Orton, Joe Tessitore revealed on commentary that Styles will be addressing the WWE Universe "one final time" on the show. When WWE announced the tribute during the February 16 episode of "Raw," Styles' exact involvement on the the show wasn't made clear.

Styles lost a career-threatening match to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was his most recent appearance on WWE television. He did, however, sit down with Stephanie McMahon on her "What's Your Story?" podcast and did not close the door on an in-ring return, and said that all wrestlers are allowed to come out of retirement at least once.

Elsewhere on "Raw," Brock Lesnar will be making an appearance. Liv Morgan, the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, will also be making her decision on who she will challenge at WrestleMania 42, and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill made it known on "SmackDown" that she will be in attendance, as she also lives in Atlanta. Reports also indicated that top stars from both brands will be present at the show to help pay tribute to the "Phenomenal One."