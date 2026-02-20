'Top Stars' From Both Brands Expected At WWE Raw AJ Styles Celebration

This upcoming Monday, a special tribute for AJ Styles will take place on "WWE Raw" after being forced to retire when he lost his career-threatening match against GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble last month. Outside of the celebration taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, an hour away from Styles' hometown of Gainesville, there are limited details regarding the tribute, but according to a new report some big names will be in the building to recognize "The Phenomenal One's" career.

On Friday, it was revealed in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that major stars across the entire promotion are expected to be at "Raw" next week. There's yet to be any official names listed from WWE's other brands, but it's likely that talent like Cody Rhodes will be at the show, having also been from Georgia and being one of Styles' rivals in the last two years of his career. Additionally, there's been no confirmation on any legends being in attendance just yet.

Since retiring from WWE at the Royal Rumble, some fans believe that Styles is still not done with professional wrestling, with many speculating that he will return to TNA or debut for AEW. Moreover, Styles explained on "What's Your Story" with Stephanie McMahon that he would never say never, and claimed that wrestlers are allowed one chance to come out of retirement.

Ahead of his tribute on "Raw," Styles was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this week, though it's still unknown why the former WWE Champion was at the facility.