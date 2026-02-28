TNA's Tom Hannifan Cites WWE Title Change As His Favorite Commentary Moment

Although producers, commentators and ring announcers are usually made aware of the results for each match ahead of any professional wrestling show, sometimes the conclusion for the biggest contests are kept a secret, leaving staff to be prepared for any outcome, which was the case for TNA's Tom Hannifan in 2019.

Before he became TNA's weekly play-by-play commentator, Hannifan worked as one of WWE's lead announcers on the main roster, and during a recent interview with "The Wrestling Classic," he revealed that he was unaware of the winner for one of the biggest WrestleMania matches he ever called.

"Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. I went into the show, they didn't tell us the conclusion of the matchup. I had a feeling I knew which way it was going to go and I had two different calls kind of planned out if Daniel Bryan won or if Kofi Kingston won. So, you have a plan no matter where you're going. But, that was very much organic and in the moment. And I didn't believe it until the referee's hand actually hit the mat because of the story that had been told for so long. But I was like, man, I wasn't quite sure ... that goes down as maybe my all-time favorite moment in my career in pro wrestling."

After nearing a decade with the company, Hannifan was released from WWE on May 27, 2021, just two years after calling Kingston's world title win. Despite being shocked with being let go, Hannifan has spent the last four years with TNA where he has called matches alongside former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt, also known as Aiden English.

