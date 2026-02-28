Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Look Back On Boozy WWE Press Conference: 'I Thought I Was Fine'
Among live audiences in WWE, especially young fans, few wrestlers are as popular as Jey Uso. Each time Uso makes his entrance or celebrates a big moment, thousands of fans join him in his now-ubiquitous chant: "Yeet!" Sitting down with his friend Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," Uso pinpointed the moment when the chant took off, and it didn't happen at a live event or on one of WWE's TV programs. Instead, Uso believes it happened at the press conference following WWE Fastlane 2023.
"Yeet was already popping, okay? That press conference was what lit it on fire, though," Uso said. "None of that was planned, uce. Me and my dog Cody was out there just doing what we do. Come on, man. It was probably one of my funnest moments. When I watched it back, I was like, 'Aw,' got a little embarrassed but I liked it, man."
Celebrating their tag title win, Uso and Rhodes appeared to have had a few alcoholic beverages when they sat down for the press conference. The two were clearly having a good time, with Uso repeating his "Yeet" refrain as a point of emphasis, and their responses frequently broken up by fits of laughter.
A press conference that will go down in WWE history
Uso recalled the night as special, as he had never before won a set of tag titles with a partner other than his brother Jimmy. Rhodes revealed that neither he nor Uso were told ahead of time that they'd be brought in front of reporters for a press conference, which explains why the two were celebrating on Rhodes' tour bus after their title win.
"The only tinge of embarrassment I have is: I thought I was fine," Rhodes said, causing Uso to laugh. "I was tying my tie, I thought, 'We're good.' Then within 20 seconds of us shuffling out there, and you're just – excuse my language – you're f***ing around with the velcro on the title, and all this noise, and not to mention the worst press corps of all time, God bless them. Because I love them, but they're just staring like we're on the other side of the fence at the zoo."
From Uso apologizing for cursing by saying, 'Sorry, honey,' to Rhodes' now iconic line: "Do you feel him, sir?," the press conference includes countless gems. When Rhodes and Uso finally wrapped up, it was Michael P.S. Hayes who chastised them for getting intoxicated before speaking to the press. Rhodes defended himself and Uso by emphasizing that they were asked to participate at the last minute, and they both felt like they were ready to do it.
"We was ready, man. I got the Yeet movement," Uso continued. "That's where the Yeet movement was born."
