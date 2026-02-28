Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Look Back On Boozy WWE Press Conference: 'I Thought I Was Fine'

Uso recalled the night as special, as he had never before won a set of tag titles with a partner other than his brother Jimmy. Rhodes revealed that neither he nor Uso were told ahead of time that they'd be brought in front of reporters for a press conference, which explains why the two were celebrating on Rhodes' tour bus after their title win.

"The only tinge of embarrassment I have is: I thought I was fine," Rhodes said, causing Uso to laugh. "I was tying my tie, I thought, 'We're good.' Then within 20 seconds of us shuffling out there, and you're just – excuse my language – you're f***ing around with the velcro on the title, and all this noise, and not to mention the worst press corps of all time, God bless them. Because I love them, but they're just staring like we're on the other side of the fence at the zoo."

From Uso apologizing for cursing by saying, 'Sorry, honey,' to Rhodes' now iconic line: "Do you feel him, sir?," the press conference includes countless gems. When Rhodes and Uso finally wrapped up, it was Michael P.S. Hayes who chastised them for getting intoxicated before speaking to the press. Rhodes defended himself and Uso by emphasizing that they were asked to participate at the last minute, and they both felt like they were ready to do it.

"We was ready, man. I got the Yeet movement," Uso continued. "That's where the Yeet movement was born."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.