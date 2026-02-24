Tommy Dreamer Believes WWE's 'Old School' Mystery Crate May Relate To GUNTHER

Only a few days remain before WWE Elimination Chamber takes place in Chicago, Illinois, and every wrestling fan alive learns what's in the crate that was delivered to "Raw" just one week ago. That mystery crate has drawn plenty of interest and speculation since its first appearance, with some wondering if it could contain Chris Jericho, Danhausen, or perhaps another returning/debuting star.

But Tommy Dreamer has an alternate theory, one that involves the crate being related to GUNTHER. Shortly after the mystery crate made it's first appearance, Dreamer went on "Busted Open After Dark" and suggested that whoever, or whatever, is in the crate, which he described as an "old school angle," could lead to whatever GUNTHER is doing at WrestleMania 42. The reason Dreamer seemed so steadfast in this belief is because GUNTHER has found himself with no recognizable path to a WrestleMania match, after failing to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber.

"GUNTHER needs something and something big, and I only feel there's only two more players left on that field to be GUNTHER ready," Dreamer said. "And I'm just talking about his spot on WrestleMania, I'm not talking about moving forward past all that...is it a returning WWE legend? I don't think, because he already retired, The Undertaker. I'm not even going into any speculation, I don't think that's happening. I don't know if Kane had a final match.

"There's a lot of talk about final matches and where that can go for people, which is smart. It is a key thing to get men or women a last match, because hey, we never know when it is. But this, with GUNTHER, where the hell is this going to take him? I don't know. I really thought it would be him or Dom, but more so GUNTHER would be locks for the Chamber. And now that he's out, where does that lead him?"

