WWE's Liv Morgan Reacts To Online Critics: 'I Don't Care What You Have To Say'

While there are certainly plenty of benefits to being a WWE performer, in the age of social media, there are drawbacks to be found as well. If they choose to spend time scrolling on their phone, they're likely to see feedback from the public, but WWE's Liv Morgan doesn't care to see it, whether the comments are positive or negative.

"That's not to say that I don't care about my supporters or the people that watch the product, but pertaining to online criticism: yeah, I do not care. I don't care what you have to say," Morgan said on "Battleground Podcast." "I care about, obviously, what Triple H thinks, my boss, my producers, my peers involved, and whomever I'm seeking guidance [from] after the fact."

Morgan undoubtedly has various reasons for holding this policy, and one of them is that there's no accounting for personal taste. Even if Morgan puts on the best performance possible, there are always going to be people who didn't enjoy it, sharing their opinions online, but Morgan doesn't feel like she needs to subject herself to that criticism.

"I don't care, not out of disrespect," Morgan continued. "I just don't care just because I understand that not everyone's gonna like everything, so I'm okay with that."

Coming off her win in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan is looking ahead to WrestleMania 42. The wrestler just revealed on Monday's "WWE Raw" that she'll officially be challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship at the two-night event.

