Darby Allin Cares More About 'Good Storylines' Than Winning AEW World Championship

Under the AEW banner, Darby Allin has already tasted gold at the mid-card and tag team levels, with reigns as TNT and Tag Team Champion to his name. Naturally, his next step could be eyeing the company's biggest prize, the AEW World Championship. According to Allin himself, though, that isn't necessarily the case.

"I don't know," Allin told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" when asked if he dreamed of being AEW World Champion someday. "It's a weird question because it's like something I talked to Sting about. He's like, 'I never really cared about championships. I care more about just good storylines.' To me, that's where I feel like my head is on that thing.

"Would it be cool to be the face of a company? Yes, absolutely, considering I do feel like I best represent what AEW can give one. You take a guy like Darby Allin, where would Darby have fit in the grand scheme of pro wrestling if it wasn't for AEW? You know what I mean? But you just see, hey, here's a guy who [stayed true to the idea of] be you, and I feel like I've been able to."

As it stands, Allin is primarily focused on making All Elite Wrestling feel as valuable as he believes it deserves to be, especially after it changed the lives of him and his family. "I just want to put as much work into it as much as possible," he added.

Since returning from injury in December, Allin has been entangled in an ongoing feud with The Death Riders as well as Gabe Kidd, who has attacked the daredevil on numerous occasions. Most recently, Allin interrupted a tag team match pitting Kidd and Clark Connors against Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii on "AEW Dynamite." Elsewhere, reigning AEW World Champion MJF traded words with Adam Page ahead of their title match at Revolution.

