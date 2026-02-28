WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Gives Thoughts On Bron Breakker

Second-generation star Bron Breakker has caught the attention of many veterans with not only his presentation but the potential he has to become a main event star. As someone who worked with Breakker's father and uncle – Rick and Scott Steiner – Eric Bischoff recently weighed in on WWE's utilization of him.

"I really thought they were setting him up," Bischoff exclaimed during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, criticizing how WWE ended up having Breakker eliminated early in the Royal Rumble instead of potentially winning it. "He's ready – which is what I've said – he's been ready for at least a year, maybe two. The audience was ready for him; I think this was his spot."

Bischoff then opined that while he doesn't think that Roman Reigns instead winning the Royal Rumble is bad, it's a safe fallback to something familiar.

"Let's see what they figure out, I have faith that they will because they're smart," the WWE Hall of Famer noted. "If they can break out of that 'Uh, Roman again?' kind of vibe? Let's see if they can make that happen. I hope so."

At the time of writing, Breakker is still currently undergoing rehab for a serious hernia he sustained during the February 2nd episode of "WWE Raw," after flipping over a commentary desk. The star is reported to be working hard at a return, but until then, his potential WrestleMania match is up in the air.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.