WWE Releases Emotional Post-Raw Celebration Footage After AJ Styles Tribute Show

In celebration of AJ Styles' in-ring career, legends and active wrestlers gathered for a special tribute in the closing segment of "WWE Raw," with Styles himself getting choked up on the microphone. After "Raw" went off the air, several others did as well.

As seen in the near-five minute YouTube exclusive, a string of heartfelt moments unfolded in the ring as Styles said goodbye to colleagues from WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and TNA. Amongst those from Styles' TNA history were Frankie Kazarian, Drake Maverick (formerly known as Rockstar Spud), Bobby Roode, and Abyss, the former two of whom now serve as backstage producers for WWE. When embracing Roode, Styles remarked "You got me good, dude," referencing his surprise at the news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Roode, however, admitted then that he had no prior knowledge of it.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who worked with Styles across WWE and NJPW, were also present for the tribute show, marking their first WWE appearances after being released from the company in February 2025. Like them, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Finn Balor, and Cody Rhodes served as the night's former Bullet Club representatives. Balor and Styles even greeted each other with a Too Sweet.

Amongst Styles' WWE family, Cathy Kelley, Stephanie Vaquer, Michin, and Asuka appeared visibly emotional. Before it all, Rhodes and Sami Zayn hoisted "The Phenomenal One" on their shoulders.

Styles' last match took place at the 2026 Royal Rumble, where "The Career Killer" GUNTHER made him pass out to the sleeper hold. Prior to that, Styles notably met Shinsuke Nakamura, his former NJPW rival, in a match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Equipped with his camera, Nakamura later took photos of Styles' sendoff on "Raw" as well.