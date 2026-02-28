Chelsea Green Reflects On Pre-WWE Match With Penta

More than seven years removed, Chelsea Green vs. Penta continues to be a popular match amongst fans, so much so that many are begging for a rematch now that both stars work in WWE. According to Green, though, it may be impossible to replicate its glory.

"I'm telling you, Penta could make a broomstick look good," Green said on "WWE Unreal." "He is that talented. It's insane. One of the matches that I am honestly best known for on the internet is in 2018 when we wrestled for Lucha Underground together. That was probably the craziest match I've ever had in my career. Penta pushed me so far outside of my comfort zone. I did things I never knew I could do, and I am so grateful. I constantly hear [people say] 'you need to have a rematch with Penta' and we always laugh like, should we run it back? But we're never going to run it back. You cannot redo perfection."

The match in reference took place in October 2018 as a part of Lucha Underground, where Green performed as Reklusa and Penta as Pentagon Dark. The in-ring action spanned nearly 10 minutes, with Green immediately wiping out Penta with a second-rope crossbody on the outside. In the end, Penta still emerged victorious after nailing Green with a lung blower, then dropping her with a package piledriver.

In the present day, Green resides on "WWE SmackDown" as a former Women's United States Champion. Meanwhile, Penta recently surpassed his one-year anniversary of joining WWE as a member of the "WWE Raw" brand. As of now, it is unknown if they will ever faceoff in the same ring once again.

