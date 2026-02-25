AEW Collision Ratings And Viewership Report: 2/21/2026

After a strong showing in the viewership numbers for AEW Grand Slam Australia, which aired on the "AEW Collision" slot, last week's February 21 show of "Collision" registered viewership of over 450,000 for the second time in a month.

The Saturday night show drew an average overall viewership of 470,000, as per "Programming Insider's" report. AEW Grand Slam Australia, held on Valentine's Day — which aired from Australia — in contrast, had drawn over 15% more viewers with viewership of 561,000 for that day's show. There is, however, a positive for AEW coming out of last week's "Collision" as the 470,000 number is over 10% higher than the trailing four-week average of the show, which currently sits at 424,000, according to "Wrestlenomics." The 18-49 key demographic ratings also performed well for a regular "Collision" with a 0.08 number, which is also more than last month's average rating of 0.06.

Viewership for "Collision" has hovered between the 200,000 and 350,000 mark for the last few months, with the highest viewership the show has garnered since December being the January 31 show, which brought in 492,000 viewers. The key demographic rating of 0.08 for last week's show is also the highest for a regular "Collision" show since the September 17 edition of the show, which had an impressive 0.12 rating. This coming week's show will be a taped one, emanating from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, and will air on February 28.