Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW's Dralistico

AEW star Dralistico has been out of action since November 2025 due to an undisclosed injury, with his last appearance for the company coming on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Collision" where La Faccion Ingobrenable were defeated by Komander, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong. While the injury that Dralistico sustained has been kept under wraps, the Mexican star could be nearing a return to All Elite Wrestling.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Dralistico has received clearance from his doctors to make a return to the ring, and is now waiting on final clearance from the AEW medical team before he can return to action. Dralistico sent out a message to his fans in his hospital bed back in December while he was awaiting surgery, thanking everyone for their continued support, thanking AEW President Tony Khan for everything that he has dome for him, and promising everyone that he will be back in no time. Dralistico has had some injury troubles in past as he had been working through a series of ear injuries throughout 2024 and 2025, only going under the knife at the end of last year.

The question on when Dralistico will be back is still up for debate due to La Faccion Ingobrenable being a little all over the place in recent months. Dralistico's brother Rush for example is also currently sidelined with an injury which prevented him from challenging Bandido for the ROH World Championship at the Final Battle event in December. There is still no word on when "El Toro Blanco" will be back. For the rest of the group, Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos have both wrestled just the once on AEW TV since the turn of the new year, but are still the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions, and even made their first defense of the titles against Top Flight on the February 12 episode of "ROH on HonorClub."