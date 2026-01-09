AEW's Tony Khan Reveals Altered Plans For ROH Final Battle Prior To Rush Injury

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has had to adjust a lot of plans over the years due to injuries, and one plan that went off the rails for him was the ROH Men's World Championship picture heading into the Final Battle event on December 5. The current champion Bandido outlasted Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos, Blake Christian, Komander, and Hechicero in a Survival of the Fittest match to retain his title, but that was a match that was booked at the last minute as the original plan was to have Rush challenge Bandido for the time. However, those plans had to be scrapped due Rush getting injured, and during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Khan disclosed how those plans changed the Final Battle card.

"[ROH] Final Battle, I had been planning Bandido and Rush. Rush hurt his knee and we took some time to see how bad it was and, you know, learning that Rush wouldn't be able to participate, it led to crowning new [ROH] tag team champions. Sammy Guevara and [The] Beast Mortos can now be a great tag team, but Sammy's got a real grudge with Bandido, the man who took out Rush."

Bandido's issues with Rush will have to stay on the backburner as the ROH Men's World Champion will have the chance to become a double champion at the Maximum Carnage edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 14. He will be the first man to challenge MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship after the "Salt of the Earth" kicked off his second reign as champion at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28. If Bandido does come out on top, he won't just have the ROH roster hunting him down, but he will also have the likes of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page looking to take his gold.

