Becky Lynch Reveals The Final Thing She Hopes To Accomplish In WWE

When it comes to WWE accomplishments, Becky Lynch has just about done it all, from history-making main events to world title reigns. However, there is one achievement Lynch has yet to reach in the company, and it's something she hopes to do before she inevitably wraps up her career. Appearing with husband Seth Rollins for GQ, Lynch shared her last remaining milestone.

"I haven't won Money in the Bank," she lamented. "I'd be a great Money in the Bank winner."

Since WWE began holding Women's Money in the Bank matches in 2017, Lynch has taken part in five of the bouts (including one on an episode of "SmackDown"), but she has come up short each time.

There is one other belt that Lynch has yet to get her hands on: the WWE Women's United States Championship. She has held the title's counterpart, the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and Lynch doesn't seem too focused on switching brands to go for the other title.

Over the last 13 years, Lynch has been one of the most groundbreaking women in WWE. After playing a role in the "Women's Revolution" of the mid-2010s, she elevated herself even further by reaching the company's main event scene, and she did it by winning over the audience night after night.

In 2019, Lynch was one of three women to become the first to main-event WWE WrestleMania, along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. She's a seven-time world champion in the company, along with having held the WWE NXT Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

