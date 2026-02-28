WWE's Trick Williams Reflects On First Royal Rumble: 'It Was A Beautiful Thing'

Last month, Trick Williams was one of 30 performers to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble, marking the first time the WWE star has taken part in the event. Speaking to Baby Huey on 107.7 The Bone, Williams shared his excitement regarding the career milestone.

"It was an awesome experience, man. Unreal," Williams stated. "Saudi Arabia was great, the food was great, the people treated us like royalty. I appreciated that. Meeting the people there, a lot of people don't speak English, you know? But everybody knew three words. 'Whoop that Trick.'"

Williams is currently getting settled into his new role as a main roster star, having joined the "SmackDown" brand at the start of 2026. Though he isn't undefeated, Williams has picked up singles wins against Rey Fenix and Matt Cardona, along with triumphing in a recent Triple Threat to qualify for the titular match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

In the interview, it was pointed out to Williams that many fans thought he'd be called up to the main roster around the start of last year, but he wound up remaining in WWE NXT and participating in the crossover with TNA. According to the wrestler, he's grateful for the perceived delay, as it allowed him to gain even more experience before finally joining the main roster.

"Everything happens when it's supposed to," Williams said. "I became your TNA – excuse me, baby, your 'Trick-NA' World Champion in that extra year there. And that was very necessary, put me in a whole different caliber. The confidence, charisma's through the roof, and that just comes from reps and being in high-pressure situations."

Williams will be joined in tonight's Elimination Chamber match by Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Je'Von Evans. The winner will go on to WWE WrestleMania 42, presumably challenging Drew McIntyre, who holds the WWE Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 107.7 The Bone and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.