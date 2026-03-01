WWE NXT's Jacy Jayne Explains Her Process For Improving As A Wrestler

Jacy Jayne is the current WWE NXT Women's Champion, capturing the title for the second time in her career last November. Despite that success, Jayne isn't resting on her laurels, with the WWE star revealing on "Busted Open After Dark" that she has been working hard to continue getting better in the ring.

"I'm a perfectionist, so if any little thing goes wrong, I'll beat myself up over it for a week, and I have to correct it," Jayne told Bully Ray.

The wrestler still feels like she has a lot to prove – to her peers, the audience, and WWE officials. To ensure that she keeps building her skills, Jayne sometimes feels as though she has to "punish" herself for her in-ring mistakes.

"I always watch my matches back," Jayne continued. "I dissect every single second of the match, literally."

Jayne will often watch her matches alone first, before getting together with one or more of her WWE coaches to go through it with them as well. The champion named Terry Taylor, Sara Amato, and Johnny Moss as three of the individuals who might help her assess her performance. Whether positive or negative, Jayne finds the feedback valuable.

This past Tuesday, on "WWE NXT," Jayne successfully defended her title against Sol Ruca, though Jayne it wasn't much of a match. Ruca's former tag team partner Zaria attacked Ruca prior to the bell, setting Jayne up for an easy victory in what would've otherwise been a serious challenge to her title. Jayne has now crossed the 100-day threshold for this title reign.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.