Drew McIntyre On His WWE WrestleMania 42 Opponent: 'Anybody But Cody Rhodes'

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's opponent for WrestleMania 42 will be determined on Saturday when six men enter the Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the premium live event in Chicago, McIntyre was asked on "Busted Open Radio" who he wants across from him at the "Showcase of the Immortals." Out of all six competitors, including Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, McIntyre has an obvious problem with only one man, who he fought most recently when he won the title in a Three Stages of Hell match.

"Anybody but Cody Rhodes," McIntyre said. "I'm concerned, considering how the first two matches went and the referees' bailing him out, and for the cage match, I won, obviously. People were, 'Oh, it's because of Jacob.' Was it, though? ...Jacob said it himself, 'Wasn't Drew on his way out the cage when I got there?' I didn't just overcome Cody. I overcame Cody and Jacob. I can't get the title back on Cody, where he's protected again... I liberated this title for everybody, but mostly me, because I believe I'm the man who needs to carry it forward into the future to make 'SmackDown' feel the way it feels right now."

McIntyre said with him as champion, the blue brand feels unpredictable and dangerous, which he explained is the way it should be. Under Rhodes' title reign, he said "SmackDown" felt like "sunshine and lollipops."

With WrestleMania plans reportedly still in flux due to low ticket sales compared to last year, McIntyre could very well find himself in a multi-man match despite the Elimination Chamber's one winner, if rumors are to be believed.

