WWE SmackDown Viewership And Ratings Report: 2/20/2026

Despite being preempted by the final days of Olympic coverage and airing on Syfy in its normal timeslot rather than the USA Network, the February 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown" did well in terms of ratings and viewership, with the latter being over one million for the episode.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the February 20 episode of the blue brand drew an average of 1,113,000 viewers. That number was up seven percent from the previous week's average viewership of 1,042,000, also an episode that aired on Syfy.

The show earned a 0.29 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, up 12 percent from 0.26 the previous week. "SmackDown" was number three on the night for cable in the demographic.

The episode was down in average viewership by nine percent, however, compared to the trailing four weeks average of 1,221,000 viewers. Compared to this time last year, "SmackDown" was also down nine percent from the February 2025 average viewership of 1,599,000. The rating was the same compared to the trailing four weeks, but down 27 percent from this time last year, when the average rating was a 0.48.

The show saw Kiana James and Trick Williams advance to their respective Elimination Chamber matches after emerging victorious in a pair of qualifiers. Elsewhere on the episode, Tama Tonga defeated Ilja Dragunov with help from the MFTs, and Rhea Ripley's match against Women's United States Champion Giulia was ruled a no contest after outside interference. The main event saw Aleister Black score a shock victory over Randy Orton after "The Viper" was taken out by Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.